Iran openly warns Israel over Gaza bombardment, America’s strong response

Iran has delivered a stern message to Israel through the UN stating that it does not want the Hamas-Israel conflict to escalate further. It also warned that the country may have to step in if the assault in Gaza continues. Iran’s top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had hailed Hamas’ attack on Israel and backed Palestine.

