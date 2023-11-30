Top Trending Videos

  Iran stares down US Warship in Gulf waters, releases video | Israel-Hamas War

Iran stares down US Warship in Gulf waters, releases video | Israel-Hamas War

Iran has released drone footage of a U.S. Navy vessel entering the Persian Gulf. In an interview with Iranian television, ...

Updated: November 30, 2023 3:04 PM IST

By Video Desk

Iran has released drone footage of a U.S. Navy vessel entering the Persian Gulf. In an interview with Iranian television, the IRGC navy chief disclosed that the U.S. aircraft carrier “was compelled to alter its course” after entering the Persian Gulf. Video by the Iranian Navy shows the U.S. warship was loaded with several warplanes. Watch this video to learn more about the Iranian operation.

