Home

Video Gallery

Iraq Wedding Fire: 100 Dead In Fire Outbreak At Wedding Hall

Iraq Wedding Fire: 100 Dead In Fire Outbreak At Wedding Hall

More than 100 people were killed and 150 injured in a fire at a wedding party in Hamdaniya district in ...

More than 100 people were killed and 150 injured in a fire at a wedding party in Hamdaniya district in Iraq’s Nineveh province that left civil defence searching the charred skeleton of a building for survivors into the early hours of Wednesday. Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq told Reuters that 113 people had been confirmed dead, with state media putting the death toll at at least 100, with 150 people injured. The fire ripped through a large events hall in the north-eastern region after fireworks were lit during the celebration, local civil defence said, according to state media.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.