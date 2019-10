Are you an athlete or a fitness enthusiast? If your nodding states a yes, here is a blend of three magical essential oils that can help you do your job effectively. A combination of geranium, peppermint, and basil essential oils can keep you focused and won’t let you get tired easily. Also, applying them on your neck and below the nose area can bring equilibrium to your nervous system. This is what experts believe. Watch this video to know more about them.