Is Consuming milk at nights really beneficial : Milk is considered as a rich source of protein, vitamins, calcium and nutrients. It is an integral part of our balance diet and carries innumerable benefits like maintaining bone health, blood pressure, serves as a source of energy and makes teeth strong. Drinking milk before going to bed is considered great as it relaxes our mind, relieves anxiety and contributes to a sound sleep. In this video, we will cite benefits of milk thereby explaining that is it good to drink milk before going to bed. Watch video.Also Read - Suffering From Blocked Nose During Winters? Try These Home Remedies Today; Watch Video