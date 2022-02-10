Does Covid-19 cause heart attack: Although Covid-19 is primarily a respiratory lung disease, but a study conducted in US says that people infected with Covid-19 are having an induced rate of heart attacks. The research says that people infected with Covid-19 and who have with pre-existing heart diseases, coronary artery diseases and heart failure issues are more likely to suffer with cardiovascular complications like heart attack, blood clots and inflammation of heart and even death. This study was published in the journal Nature Medicine On Monday. The researchers have also warned the government and health officials to be prepared to deal with a rise of cardiovascular diseases. Let us watch this video to know how severely can Covid-19 affect a person with heart problems in a much detailed way.Also Read - What Is Cervical Cancer? How Dangerous Is It For Women In India? All You Need To Know; Expert Speaks