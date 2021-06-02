CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest News: Is it time for State Boards and NIOS to Scrap Offline Exams And Devise Uniform Formula of Assessment? Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai Answers. Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai who is at the forefront in taking up student issues in court rooms discusses the issue with Himanshu Shekhar the editor of India.com. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled, Students Will be Assessed on Objective Criteria | Top Developments

The Central government cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams, which has given a relief to the CBSE and ICSE students. Speaking exclusively to India.Com in a Live Interview, Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai said that she has been urging the Central government to find an alternative assessment formula to online board exams during COVID pandemic. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021, Kejriwal Urges Centre; Will Govt Listen to Voices of Leaders, Students?