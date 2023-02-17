Home

Is Kartik Aryan’s Starrer Movie Shehzada Public Review Hit Or Flop? Watch Video

Shehzada Movie Public Review: Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan's film Shahzada has been released today on 17 February 2023 in theaters across the country. Come let's know in this video what people have to say about the film Shahzada.

Shehzada Movie Review: Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan’s film Shehzada has been released today on 17 February 2023 in theaters across the country. Karthik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar are going to be seen in the lead roles in the film. This film is produced by Rohit Dhawan, this is Kartik’s first film with Rohit Dhawan. Please tell that ‘Shehzada’ is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film. Let us now know in the video what reactions people have given regarding this film. watch video