Katrina Kaif Valentine's day plan: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who got married in December are all set to celebrate their first Valentine's day together. However, it seems that Katrina won't be able to celebrate this day with Vicky as she will be in New Delhi for the shoot of upcoming film Tiger 3 from 14th of February, which was earlier cancelled due the massive rise in Covid cases. And hence, the newly weds will have to stay apart on Valentine's day. Watch video to know further details.