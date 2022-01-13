Side effects of Molnupiravir : Anti Covid-19 pill Molnupiravir which was developed by a US based Biotech company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in collab with US Pharma Giant Merck, got an emergency approval to treat Covid-19. An early report showed that the pill can cut the risk of hospitalization and 50 percent less death in patients with mild and moderate disease. However, latest reports have been suggesting side-affects among humans and has health safety concerns. In this video, Dr. Sanjhit Saseedharan, Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital talks on MOLNUPIRAVIR side effects, caution, eligibility and other details.Also Read - Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra's Fitness Journey Is Beyond Incredible, His Transformation Will Inspire You; Watch Video