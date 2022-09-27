The other World has been contacted from the earth. It seems so. Because scientists are constantly getting signals coming from one corner of space to the earth. These have also been recorded. These are new types of radio signals which are different from the normal Fast Radio Burst (FRB). Scientists continuously monitored the radio telescope in the same direction for 91 hours from where the signals were coming. Out of these 91 hours, there are 1863 signals recorded in this period. From reports, these signals are coming from a galaxy far away from our earth. The place from where the signals are coming is named FRB 20201124A. Watch video to know more.Also Read - NASA DART Mission: NASA Spacecraft Collides Into Asteroids In Defense Test, Watch Video

