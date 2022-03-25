Ranbir Kapoor to star in Animal: Director Sandeep Vanga received a lot of praises and accolades for the film Arjun Reddy. Now he is directing Ranbir Kapoor in his upcoming action-drama film Animal in the lead role. Along with Ranbir, other big Bollywood biggies like Parineeti Chopra Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on 11th August, 2023. However, a few reports said that it will be released on the occasion of Durgapuja 2022, but then got delayed. While Ranbir is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli who is currently promoting his upcoming film RRR, questioned director Sandeep Vanga whether Animal and Kabir Singh are same or different to which the director opened up. Checkout video to know what he said.Also Read - ‘Women Should Not Take Backseat From Anything They Wish to do,’ Says Shefali Shah in Jalsa Interview – Watch Video