What’s the best way to lose weight? Experts would say it’s a mix of exercise, physical activity and a negative calorie diet. However, more often than not, people turn to starvation thinking it will help them cut down on extra calories for the day. Health experts have stressed, time and again, on the damaging effects of skipping your meals. Starvation here means that you are depriving your body of calories by not eating food, assuming this will help you lose weight. Is Starving Necessary For Weight Loss? Nutritionist Manisha Chopra answers in this video.