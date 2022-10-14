Isha Rikhi Bold Looks: Singer and rapper Badshah who parted ways from his wife Jasmine a couple of years back during the lockdown has found love again. Yes you heard that right. And the girl is non other than Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. Reportedly, they have been dating each since a year now. Both of them kept their relationship under wraps. According to reports, the duo met at a party through some common friends. And instantly vibe with each other Well, as soon as the news of Badshah’s new girlfriend came out, people have been googling about Isha and are curious to know everything about her. Well let us tell you that Isha Rikhi is a model and Punjabi actress who hails from Chandigarh. Watch video to to know more about her.Also Read - Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Faceoff At Box Office: Top Movies Releasing This Diwali 2022 | Watch Video