Home

Video Gallery

Ishita Dutta on Motherhood, Shares Tips For a Healthy Pregnancy And Coping With Postpartum Challenges| EXCLUSIVE

Ishita Dutta on Motherhood, Shares Tips For a Healthy Pregnancy And Coping With Postpartum Challenges| EXCLUSIVE

Actor Ishita Dutta who is currently embracing the motherhood journey, talked about her pregnancy phase, the postpartum challenges she faced and tips that proved beneficial for her during pregnancy.

Actress Ishita Dutta and Vastal Seth are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. The couple secretly tied the knot on November 28, 2017, and opted for a low-key traditional Bengali wedding ceremony. In 2023, the love birds shared the happy news with their fans, revealing that they are blessed with a baby boy. They have named their son Vaayu. The new-age celebrity mom, Ishita Dutta had an exclusive interaction with India.com where she talked about her motherhood journey, the pregnancy phase and the challenges she faced during the postpartum period.

Juggling with new motherhood, work and personal life can be daunting, but the actress revealed how the tremendous support system of her family made it a smooth sail. Moreover, she also revealed how the first 3 months are a tough time for moms-to-be. But, she credited her family in making the journey more manageable. She also shared a few pregnancy tips that proved beneficial for her during the phase. Ishita talked about her diet, and healthy foods habits that she adopted during the journey. Watch the video of the Drishyam actress talking about pregnancy, motherhood and more!