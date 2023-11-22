Home

Video Gallery

Israel Agrees To Deal For Release Of 50 Hostages, Hamas Welcomes ‘Truce’

Israel Agrees To Deal For Release Of 50 Hostages, Hamas Welcomes ‘Truce’

Israel's cabinet voted to approve an agreement to secure the release of 50 hostages who were abducted and taken into ...

Israel’s cabinet voted to approve an agreement to secure the release of 50 hostages who were abducted and taken into Gaza by Hamas when it attacked Israel on October 7. The deal was made to secure the hostages in exchange for a four-day ceasefire in Gaza. According to the deal, Hamas will allow the release of Palestinian women and children languishing in prisons and let them get back to their homes, mostly in the West Bank and Jerusalem.