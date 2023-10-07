Home

Israel declares ‘State Of War’ after Hamas fires thousands of rockets from Gaza strip, Palestine

Israel has declared a ‘state of war’ after a fierce rocket attack from the blockaded Gaza strip, in what Palestine’s Hamas militants said was only their “first strike”. Over 5,000 rockets pierced the sky towards Israel on a festive holiday morning as loud sires blared across the country. “The Israel Defense Forces declares a state of readiness for war. There has been widespread rocket fire into Israeli territory from Gaza, and terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory through various entry points,” said the military.

