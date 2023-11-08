Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Israel destroys Hamas’ tunnel in Gaza beneath children’s amusement park

Israel destroys Hamas’ tunnel in Gaza beneath children’s amusement park

IDF released a video in which the military found a Hamas tunnel near a children’s amusement park in Gaza. The ...

Updated: November 8, 2023 6:27 PM IST

By Video Desk

IDF released a video in which the military found a Hamas tunnel near a children’s amusement park in Gaza. The Israeli soldiers claimed that they found the opening of the tunnel near the park and they said it lead to Hamas’ secret tunnel network. Taking to X, IDF called it “cynical use of the civilian population” by Hamas. Israel Defense Forces’ ground operations in Hamas-ruled Gaza have intensified.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.