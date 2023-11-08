Home

Israel destroys Hamas’ tunnel in Gaza beneath children’s amusement park

IDF released a video in which the military found a Hamas tunnel near a children’s amusement park in Gaza. The Israeli soldiers claimed that they found the opening of the tunnel near the park and they said it lead to Hamas’ secret tunnel network. Taking to X, IDF called it “cynical use of the civilian population” by Hamas. Israel Defense Forces’ ground operations in Hamas-ruled Gaza have intensified.