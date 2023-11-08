Home

Israel destroys Hamas’ tunnel in Gaza beneath children’s amusement park

IDF released a video in which the military found a Hamas tunnel near a children’s amusement park in Gaza. The Israeli soldiers claimed that they found the opening of the tunnel near the park and they said it lead to Hamas’ secret tunnel network. Taking to X, IDF called it “cynical use of the civilian population” by Hamas. Israel Defense Forces’ ground operations in Hamas-ruled Gaza have intensified. In another video, the army said that they bombed a tunnel’s entrance that was located near a university in Gaza. Israel previously said it had surrounded Gaza City and would soon attack it to annihilate Hamas fighters. By all means, the Israel Defense Forces are attacking Hamas hideouts in Gaza. Recently, IDF released a video showing hundreds of weapons found on Hamas terrorists on Oct 07. Around 240 people have been held hostage by the Hamas militant group. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant clearly said that there won’t be any humanitarian push before the return of hostages. It has been more than a month since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out. With the intensification of the ground ops, ceasefire is nowhere near sight.