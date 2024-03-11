Home

Israel-Gaza war: Dozens killed in strikes as Ramadan begins with no truce in sight

Israel-Gaza war: Dozens killed in strikes as Ramadan begins with no truce in sight

The Moon-sighting committee of the United Arab Emirates announced March 11, as the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. ...

The Moon-sighting committee of the United Arab Emirates announced March 11, as the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. This means that the festive month has started without any ceasefire in Gaza, the flashpoint of one of the most devastating conflicts of the 21st century that began after Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7 last year and killed about 1,200 citizens.

Infact, Egypt is reportedly in talks with senior Hamas and Israeli officials as well as other mediators to relaunch talks for a Gaza Strip truce during Ramadan. This means that it’s potentially possible that a ceasefire could be agreed upon sometime later during the holy month. Cairo continues to grapple with repercussions of the Israel-Hamas war and is preparing for refugee influx in case of the ground offensive on Rafah. It is reportedly building a fortified buffer zone along the border with Gaza to accommodate refugees in case of mass exodus from Gaza.

The International Crisis Group noted that the start of Ramadan in March could see rising tensions in the West Bank, and beyond. “In particular, should Israel impose restrictions on Muslim worshippers’ access at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin asserted that among the nearly 31,000 Palestinians killed during the ongoing Israel conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at least 13,000 were “terrorists”. With this claim, he vowed to continue the offensive in the southern part of the enclave, an action that US President Joe Biden has recently labelled as his “red line”.

As per a Reuters report, while the Gaza health ministry does not provide a breakdown of civilian versus militant casualties, it notes that 72 per cent of those killed were women and children. Furthermore, Hamas disputes Israel’s figures for militants, dismissing them as attempts aimed at “fake victories”.

