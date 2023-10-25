Top Trending Videos

  • Israel-Gaza war | IDF eliminates senior Hamas terrorist Taysir Mubasher in airstrike

Israel-Gaza war | IDF eliminates senior Hamas terrorist Taysir Mubasher in airstrike

Israel's high-scale retaliation is turning out to be a nightmare for the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza. In a major ...

Updated: October 25, 2023 7:34 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israel’s high-scale retaliation is turning out to be a nightmare for the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza. In a major setback for Hamas, another senior Hamas terrorist was neutralised by IAF on Oct 17. IAF killed Taysir Mubasher, the Commander of the North Khan Yunis Battalion of Hamas terrorist group. In the past, he served as the Commander of Hamas’ naval forces and held several positions in weapons manufacturing.

