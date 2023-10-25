Home

Video Gallery

Israel Gaza war: IDF eliminates senior Hamas terrorist Taysir Mubasher in airstrike

Israel Gaza war: IDF eliminates senior Hamas terrorist Taysir Mubasher in airstrike

Israel's high-scale retaliation is turning out to be a nightmare for the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza. In a major ...

Israel’s high-scale retaliation is turning out to be a nightmare for the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza. In a major setback for Hamas, another senior Hamas terrorist was neutralised by IAF on Oct 17. IAF killed Taysir Mubasher, the Commander of the North Khan Yunis Battalion of Hamas terrorist group. In the past, he served as the Commander of Hamas’ naval forces and held several positions in weapons manufacturing. During the war, about 300 rockets, mortar bombs were fired from the northern Khan Yunis area towards Israel. Mebshar was also involved in the infiltration attack on Zikim’s beaches in the “Tzuk Eitan” operation. In the past, he served as the commander of the terrorist organization’s naval force. Mbasher has extensive military and command experience as a coordinator of terrorist attacks. On October 24, Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out an airstrike and killed Ibrahim Al-Saher. Ibrahim Al-Saher was the head of the Anti-Tank Missiles Array of Hamas’ Northern Brigade.