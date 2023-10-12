Home

Israel-Gaza war | India launches ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back its citizens from Israel

India on October 11 launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back its citizens stuck in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.“Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad,” tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

