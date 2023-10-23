Home

Video Gallery

Israel-Gaza War: “They need to die…” PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s stern warning to Hamas, Lebanon

Israel-Gaza War: “They need to die…” PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s stern warning to Hamas, Lebanon

Thousands of Israeli missiles continued to pound Gaza and Hamas’ hideouts as Israel-Palestine conflict entered day 17. Amid war, PM ...

Thousands of Israeli missiles continued to pound Gaza and Hamas’ hideouts as Israel-Palestine conflict entered day 17. Amid war, PM Benjamin Netanyahu visited Northern Israel to motivate soldiers fighting along the border areas. Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to eliminate Hamas and termed the conflict as a ‘do or die’ battle for them. PM Benjamin Netanyahu also warned Hezbollah against opening a second war front with Israel. He said, “Opening of war would bring strikes of “unimaginable” magnitude that would wreak “devastation” upon Lebanon. Earlier, PM Netanyahu held a security assessment with War Cabinet members in Tel Aviv. The war between Israel and Gaza was launched after a devastating cross-border attack by Hamas.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.