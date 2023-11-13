Top Trending Videos

Israel Hamas Conflict: IDF uses excavators to destroy Hamas’ tunnel network

IDF released a video in which army men can be seen using excavators to dig into Hamas tunnel structures underground. In the video, the interior of the Hamas tunnel was also shown, which has been described as 'spider's web'.

Published: November 13, 2023 7:48 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

