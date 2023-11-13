By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Israel Hamas Conflict: IDF uses excavators to destroy Hamas’ tunnel network
IDF released a video in which army men can be seen using excavators to dig into Hamas tunnel structures underground. In the video, the interior of the Hamas tunnel was also shown, which has been described as 'spider's web'.
