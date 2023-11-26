Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Israel- Hamas Conflict: Tearful Reunions As Hamas Frees Batch Of Hostages, Watch full video here

Israel- Hamas Conflict: Tearful Reunions As Hamas Frees Batch Of Hostages, Watch full video here

Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners embraced their loved ones after being reunited with them following the hostage-prisoner swap between Israel ...

Published: November 26, 2023 5:49 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners embraced their loved ones after being reunited with them following the hostage-prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas.
Watch full video here

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.