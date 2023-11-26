Home

Israel- Hamas Conflict: Tearful Reunions As Hamas Frees Batch Of Hostages, Watch full video here

Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners embraced their loved ones after being reunited with them following the hostage-prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas.

