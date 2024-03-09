Home

Video Gallery

Israel-Hamas war: 5 killed, several injured as parachute fails to open during aid drop in Gaza

Israel-Hamas war: 5 killed, several injured as parachute fails to open during aid drop in Gaza

"Good evening. In a tragic turn of events, five people have lost their lives in Gaza as a result of ...

“Good evening. In a tragic turn of events, five people have lost their lives in Gaza as a result of airdropped aid. The incident occurred as Israel continues its military operations in the region. Let’s take a closer look at the details.”

“Earlier today, Israel initiated an airdrop of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, who have been severely impacted by the ongoing conflict. However, the operation took a devastating turn when the aid packages unintentionally hit populated areas, resulting in casualties.”

While Jordan’s military and the US have denied that aircraft from their country caused the fatalities, according to AFP reports it is believed that the aid was carried out in partnership with Belgium, Egypt, France, and the Netherlands

Eyewitnesses on the ground described a chaotic scene, with people rushing to collect the aid only to be caught in the crossfire. The airdropped packages, meant to provide relief, turned into a tragic incident causing loss of life.”

According to the United Nations, the airdrops of the aid in Gaza or a proposed maritime aid corridor cannot be a substitute for land deliveries. The UN has urged more trucks to be permitted to reach Gaza through more border crossings.

Local officials in Gaza have expressed their deep concern over the incident. Some are demanding an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the airdrop, questioning the accuracy of the targeting and delivery process.

“Internationally, leaders and organizations are responding to the tragedy. The United Nations has called for an independent investigation to determine the cause of the incident and to ensure accountability for any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in various parts of the world in response to the incident. Demonstrators are calling for an immediate end to the hostilities and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

#israel #israelhamaswar #israelpalestineconflict

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/