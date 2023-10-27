Home

Israel Hamas War: Gaza doctors scramble to help patients injured in Israeli airstrikes

Israel-Hamas War: Doctors at a hospital in Gaza say they are only able to accept critical cases that are in need of surgery, as hospital beds and Intensive Care Unit beds fill up with victims of the ongoing war in the enclave. With all hospitals running out of fuel to power their generators, doctors have warned that critical equipment, like incubators for newborns, risk stopping.