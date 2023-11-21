Top Trending Videos

Israel-Hamas war | Houthi rebels in Yemen hijack Israel-linked ship on its way to India

Israel-Hamas war: Yemen's rebel group Houthis claimed that it had seized an Israeli ship in the Red Sea. They have ...

Updated: November 21, 2023 12:06 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israel-Hamas war: Yemen’s rebel group Houthis claimed that it had seized an Israeli ship in the Red Sea. They have claimed that Israeli ship was hijacked in the Red Sea and has now been taken to a Yemeni port. Houthi Group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea made these claims in a televised statement on November 19. Israel Defense Forces said that the ship departed from Turkey and was en route to India.

