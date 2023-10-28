Home

Israel-Hamas war | Israel issues stern warning to Hamas as IDF rams up ground operation into Gaza

Deaths and destruction have been the story for Israelis and Gazans as the war has entered day 22. Israeli forces have unleased fury on Hamas terrorists killing top commanders and destroying their hideouts. Massive bombings and explosions were heard near the Gaza border side on Oct 27 after Israel stepped up its operations. Israel Defense Forces struck major Hamas targets as part of its high-scale retaliation after the latter’s surprise attack on Oct 7. Meanwhile, Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that “we are at war for the nation and it’s either us, or them”. The deadly war began on Oct 07, after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Southern cities of Israel, killing thousands of civilians. After shocking assault and rampage, Hamas also took more than 200 Israelis as hostages.