Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Israel Hamas War | Israel prepares for a Land invasion on the Gaza border

Israel Hamas War | Israel prepares for a Land invasion on the Gaza border

Israel prepares for ground assault after an unprecedented attack launched by Palestine's Hamas group. Israeli troops now wait for a ...

Updated: October 16, 2023 1:49 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israel prepares for ground assault after an unprecedented attack launched by Palestine’s Hamas group. Israeli troops now wait for a political go-ahead to launch a ground invasion. Israel was caught off-guard by Hamas last weekend as the group attacked its civilians. Israel in response has also launched airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip and stopped food and electricity supply to the region.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.