Home

Video Gallery

Israel Hamas War | Israel prepares for a Land invasion on the Gaza border

Israel Hamas War | Israel prepares for a Land invasion on the Gaza border

Israel prepares for ground assault after an unprecedented attack launched by Palestine's Hamas group. Israeli troops now wait for a ...

Israel prepares for ground assault after an unprecedented attack launched by Palestine’s Hamas group. Israeli troops now wait for a political go-ahead to launch a ground invasion. Israel was caught off-guard by Hamas last weekend as the group attacked its civilians. Israel in response has also launched airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip and stopped food and electricity supply to the region.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.