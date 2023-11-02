Home

Israel-Hamas war | Israeli forces eliminate head of anti-tank systems Md Atzar in severe airstrike

In another blow to Hamas, the Israeli Air Force eliminated the head of the anti-tank system of the militant group on Nov 01. The commander, identified as Muhammad Atzar, was killed under the direction of Israeli security agency Shin Bet. Muhammad Atzar was responsible for all the anti-tank systems in the various brigades in the Gaza Strip. He managed the force on a routine basis and assisted in its activation in an emergency.