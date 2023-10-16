Home

Israel-Hamas War | Israeli ground forces stage near Gaza border as ‘ground assault’ looms large

Israeli forces geared up for ‘ground assault’ on Gaza as tanks started rolling at the border areas. Israel’s military said ...

Israeli forces geared up for ‘ground assault’ on Gaza as tanks started rolling at the border areas. Israel’s military said that it is targeting Hamas and its infrastructure in response to last week’s deadly attacks. Israeli aircraft on Oct 15 struck about 250 military targets, killing the Hamas southern district commander. Israeli military chief Lt Gen Herzi Halevi told soldiers near the Gaza border they would be entering Gaza to root out Hama. For the past few days, the Israeli blockade has prevented fuel, food, and water from entering Gaza. Although, Netanyahu had agreed with Biden to resume the water supply to parts of southern Gaza. Israeli forces have extensively attacked the Gaza Strip and military infrastructure as part of their high-scale retaliation. These strikes impacted Hamas by targeting its operational command centers, military compounds, dozens of launchers. Also, Israel has launched a barrage of missile attacks as a counter-offensive attack. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Netanyahu convened a key cabinet meet and vowed to demolish Hamas.

