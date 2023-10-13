Home

Israel Hamas War: Israeli tanks march towards Gaza | Ground Report

Israeli tanks are rolling towards the southern border with Gaza in an indication of an imminent ground assault in the coastal enclave. The build-up comes after a million residents of Gaza City were given 24 hours to evacuate towards their south, indicating that the troops may enter from Gaza’s north.

