Israel Hamas War: Israeli tanks march towards Gaza | Ground Report
Israeli tanks are rolling towards the southern border with Gaza in an indication of an imminent ground assault in the ...
Israeli tanks are rolling towards the southern border with Gaza in an indication of an imminent ground assault in the coastal enclave. The build-up comes after a million residents of Gaza City were given 24 hours to evacuate towards their south, indicating that the troops may enter from Gaza’s north.
