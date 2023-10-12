Home

Video Gallery

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation fleeing homes for safer hideouts

The all-out-war of Israel against the Palestinian terror group Hamas entered day 6 on October 12. An obvious atmosphere of ...

The all-out-war of Israel against the Palestinian terror group Hamas entered day 6 on October 12. An obvious atmosphere of fear persists among the Israelis after the “surprise attack” by Hamas. Israelis are fleeing residential buildings in Southern Israel and moving to safer places. Hamas launched a “surprise attack” on Israel on October 07, firing a barrage of rockets into the country. In retaliation, Israel is leaving no stone unturned to avenge the death of Israelis killed by Hamas terror group. As per Israel Defence Forces, the number of Israelis killed during Hamas’ invasion over the weekend rose to 1,200.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.