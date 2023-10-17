Home

Israel Hamas War: Man rescues ‘Miracle Baby’ who survived in Israel’s Air Strike

Gazans in Jabalia refugee camp rushed to a site where an Israeli airstrike hit a building on (October 17) to ...

Gazans in Jabalia refugee camp rushed to a site where an Israeli airstrike hit a building on (October 17) to look for survivors.Many dead bodies and injured people were seen carried on stretchers, as Israel intensified its attacks on the strip.Hamas gunmen killed 1,300 people during a rampage through southern Israeli towns on October 7, the deadliest single day in Israel’s 75-year history.Israel has responded by tightening its blockade on Hamas-ruled Gaza, including by restricting the entry of fuel, and bombarding the area with air strikes that have killed thousands of Palestinians and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

