Home

Video Gallery

Israel Hamas War PM Netanyahu holds security assessment with War Cabinet members in Tel Aviv

Israel Hamas War PM Netanyahu holds security assessment with War Cabinet members in Tel Aviv

As the Israel-Hamas war entered day 16, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 23 held a security assessment at the ...

As the Israel-Hamas war entered day 16, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 23 held a security assessment at the Kirya in Tel Aviv with the War Cabinet members and senior security establishment officials. Taking to his official social media ‘X’, Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office stated, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a security assessment at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, together with members of the War Cabinet and senior security establishment officials.” Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7 after the terrorist group unleashed a rocket barrage from across the border in Gaza and sent in fighters, who crossed over and broke into homes, killing civilians. Since the war began on Oct 07, thousands of people have lost their lives in the deadly conflict. More than 4,385 Gazans and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed till now.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.