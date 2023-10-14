Home

Israel-Hamas war: Reuters journalist killed in severe bombing while working in South Lebanon

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, a Reuters news videographer was killed on October 13, said Reuters in a statement. The journalist, identified as Issam Abdallah, was part of a Reuters crew working in southern Lebanon. As per Reuters, Abdallah was providing a live video signal near the Lebanese-Israeli border. Two other Reuters journalists, Thaier Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh were left lightly injured amid the severe bombing in border areas. As per Al Jazeera, two of its journalists, Carmen Joukhadar and Eli Brakhya were also wounded in the border area strike. Notably, the conflict has been showing no signs of stopping as it entered day 08. Earlier, incoming rocket sirens blared in Israel’s Tel Aviv and its surrounding suburbs Ashdod. As the sirens wailed, residents sought shelter, anxiously awaiting the outcome of the attack. The latest attack originated from Gaza Strip raised concerns about the safety of civilians. Security alarms were also sounded in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan city after which people ran to the bomb shelter.

