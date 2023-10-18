Home

Video Gallery

Israel-Hamas War: Son taken hostage by Hamas, Israeli mother looks for hope

Israel-Hamas War: Son taken hostage by Hamas, Israeli mother looks for hope

Israeli-American Rachel Goldberg typically doesn’t check her phone on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. But on October 7, when ...

Israeli-American Rachel Goldberg typically doesn’t check her phone on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. But on October 7, when she heard of reports of a possible incursion from Hamas militants on Israel soil, she turned on her phone to check on her 23-year-old son Hersh. Hersh had gone to the Nova music festival with a friend, which was one of the targets during the Hamas rampage across southern Israel, in which over 1,300 people were killed and several hundred taken hostage.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.