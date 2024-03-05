Home

Video Gallery

Israel-Hamas war: UN finds ‘credible’ evidence of sexual violence, including gang rapes

Israel-Hamas war: UN finds ‘credible’ evidence of sexual violence, including gang rapes

Hello and welcome to India.com. Today, we bring you a concerning update from the United Nations regarding the recent conflict ...

Hello and welcome to India.com. Today, we bring you a concerning update from the United Nations regarding the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The United Nations has reported ‘credible’ evidence of sexual violence, including gang rapes, occurred on Oct 7 during the Hamas attack on Israel. This revelation adds a distressing dimension to the already complex and sensitive situation in the region.

According to the UN’s investigative team, they have documented instances of sexual violence committed by individuals associated with Hamas during the recent conflict. The findings are deeply troubling, and they highlight the impact of such conflicts on vulnerable populations.

In a UN report it is mentioned that The mission team found clear and convincing information that some hostages taken to Gaza have been subjected to various forms of conflict-related sexual violence and has reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing.

They also said that they have received reports of sexual violence against Palestinian men and women “in detention settings” — at centers located in Israel, “during house raids and at checkpoints” after Oct 7. Sources of these reports have been mentioned as institutional and civil society sources and direct interviews.

However, the team said that when the allegations were raised with Israel’s Ministry of Justice and Military Advocate General, they were told that the authorities had not received any complaints of sexual violence by members of the Israel Defense Forces.

Israeli Ambassador strongly criticized the international body for its delayed recognition of sexual crimes.

He said that it took the UN five months to “finally recognise the horrifying sex crimes.

The international community has reacted strongly to these revelations, condemning the acts of sexual violence and calling for justice.

#israel #israelhamaswar

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/