Israel Hamas War Visuals

The conflict between Israel, Palestine entered day 6 and there are no signs of ceasefire. IDF carried out a night of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas’ elite fighting unit Nokhba. The Israeli military attacked several operational headquarters from which Hamas organized the terrorist encroachment into Israel. Israel’s Defense Minister has vowed that country will wipe Hamas ‘off the face of the Earth’. The Israeli death toll rose to more than 1,300, most civilians gunned down by Hamas in their homes, on the streets or at a dance party. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 1,300 Palestinians have been killed AND over 6000 are wounded in Israeli strikes since October 6

