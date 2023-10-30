Home

Israel Launches Assault on Significant Syrian Military Facility

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes at multiple sites in southern Syria. The airstrikes were carried out in response to rocket fire on Golan Heights hours earlier, Times of Israel reported on Oct 30. The Israel Defence Forces said in a statement that it struck launchers responsible for the cross-border fire.