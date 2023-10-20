Home

Israel on the verge of Gaza Invasion as tension escalates on border | Israel-Hamas War

Israeli tanks could be seen near the border between Israel and Gaza on Friday, October 20. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday, October 19 that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave “from inside”, suggesting an expected ground invasion with the aim of annihilating Hamas could be nearing.

