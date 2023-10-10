Home

Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Timeline Of Israel-Palestine Conflict In Gaza

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas launched its biggest assault on Israel in years early on Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets from Gaza and sending fighters across the border. Israel said it was on a war footing and began its own strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, with Israeli media reporting gunbattle between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in southern Israel.

