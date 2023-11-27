By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Israel- Palestine Conflict: Israel PM Netanyahu enters Gaza, meets with troops, Watch full video
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday met with security forces inside the Gaza Strip, his office said. Netanyahu spoke with soldiers and commanders and received a security briefing, according to the statement from his office.