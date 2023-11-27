Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Israel- Palestine Conflict: Israel PM Netanyahu enters Gaza, meets with troops, Watch full video

Israel- Palestine Conflict: Israel PM Netanyahu enters Gaza, meets with troops, Watch full video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday met with security forces inside the Gaza Strip, his office said. Netanyahu spoke ...

Published: November 27, 2023 5:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday met with security forces inside the Gaza Strip, his office said. Netanyahu spoke with soldiers and commanders and received a security briefing, according to the statement from his office.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.