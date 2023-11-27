Home

Israel- Palestine Conflict: Israel PM Netanyahu enters Gaza, meets with troops, Watch full video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday met with security forces inside the Gaza Strip, his office said. Netanyahu spoke with soldiers and commanders and received a security briefing, according to the statement from his office.