Israel-Palestine War: Destruction in Palestine after Israeli airstrikes | Watch

Updated: October 10, 2023 1:33 PM IST

By Video Desk

A high-rise was destroyed following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza after a Hamas attack on southern Israel on Saturday. Footage shows the moment the multi-story building was destroyed, along with people surveying the damage.

