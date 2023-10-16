Home

Israel-Palestine War | Hamas’ top strategic commander Muetaz Eid neutralised in Gaza by IDF

A nightmare for Hamas terrorists as Israel Air Force unleashed fury on militants’ hideouts in Gaza. In a major blow to Hamas, Israeli Air Force neutralised the National Security’s Commander of Hamas on Oct 15. The commander, identified as Muetaz Eid, was the Hamas’ strategic mind of Southern District. As a part of high-scale retaliation, IAF continued wide-scale strikes on Hamas military targets in northern Gaza. So far, Israeli Air Force fighter jets demolished 250 military targets in the northern Gaza Strip.

Notably, two commanders of Hamas terrorist group were also killed on Oct 14 as the ‘Op Iron Swords’ intensified. Israeli forces have extensively attacked the Gaza Strip and military infrastructure as part of their high-scale retaliation. These strikes impacted Hamas by targeting its operational command centers, military compounds, dozens of launchers. Notably, Hamas’ “surprise attacks” on Israel last week triggered war and in retaliation, IDF unleashed fury on Gaza. Till now, the deadly war has seen killings of more than 1,300 Israelis including innocent civilians.

