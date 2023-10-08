Home

Israel Palestine War: Hundreds Died in Gaza and Israel after overnight war । Watch Current Scenario

Israel Palestine War Update: Gaza experienced a series of powerful explosions as Israel initiated retaliatory actions in response to a day marked by intense violence, resulting in a tragic toll of hundreds of lives lost. In the ongoing conflict, the death toll has reached approximately 500 individuals, encompassing both Israeli and Palestinian casualties. The escalation of hostilities prompted Israel to declare a “state of war” following a vicious attack launched by Palestinian militants on October 7th. This grim development underscores the deepening crisis in the region, with civilian populations on both sides bearing the brunt of the violence. As the situation continues to evolve, there is a pressing need for international efforts to promote peace, de-escalation, and a lasting resolution to this protracted and devastating conflict that has left countless families shattered and communities in turmoil.

