Israel-Palestine War | “Moving with full offence…” Israeli Defence Minister’s stern warning to Hamas

The conflict between Israel, Palestine entered day 5 as the war showing no signs of ceasefire. A barrage of deadly rockets hit the major hideouts of Hamas, reducing them to rubble. Now, Israeli Defence Min Yoav Gallant on Oct 10 said that forces are moving to “full offence” against Hamas targets.

