By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Israel rains fire on Gaza from sea as army preps for final assault against Hamas
Israel intensified its operation as its conflict with Hamas’ terrorists entered day 09. Israeli Army continued to demolish Hamas’ major ...
Israel intensified its operation as its conflict with Hamas’ terrorists entered day 09. Israeli Army continued to demolish Hamas’ major targets in Gaza. Israel Defense Forces struck Hamas’ hideouts from the sea on October 15. Israeli warship Sa’ar-6 corvette vessel can be seen firing at targets in Gaza.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.