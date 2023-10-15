Home

Video Gallery

Israel rains fire on Gaza from sea as army preps for final assault against Hamas

Israel rains fire on Gaza from sea as army preps for final assault against Hamas

Israel intensified its operation as its conflict with Hamas’ terrorists entered day 09. Israeli Army continued to demolish Hamas’ major ...

Israel intensified its operation as its conflict with Hamas’ terrorists entered day 09. Israeli Army continued to demolish Hamas’ major targets in Gaza. Israel Defense Forces struck Hamas’ hideouts from the sea on October 15. Israeli warship Sa’ar-6 corvette vessel can be seen firing at targets in Gaza.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.